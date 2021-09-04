Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.27. Defense Metals shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 394,122 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$21.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

About Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

