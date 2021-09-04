DeFi Bids One Day Trading Volume Reaches $83.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 51.5% higher against the dollar. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $554,391.07 and $83.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00184045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00805441 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,829,609 coins and its circulating supply is 17,991,887 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

