DeFiner (FIN) Achieves Market Cap of $9.60 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and $226,913.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiner has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00122229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00798768 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

