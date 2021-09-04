DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.15 Million

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00065215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00146136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00193193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.46 or 0.07869555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,090.39 or 1.00521018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.94 or 0.01001277 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

