DeHive Market Capitalization Achieves $1.63 Million (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, DeHive has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003852 BTC on exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $411,180.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00064823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00154783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00188487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,899.00 or 0.07774026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,096.46 or 0.99884782 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.39 or 0.00989734 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.