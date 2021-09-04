DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 5,797 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

