DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,865 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 134,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

