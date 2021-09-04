DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 177,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $72.98 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.53.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

