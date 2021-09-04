DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 100.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Shares of IOVA opened at $25.10 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

