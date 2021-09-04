DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 8,000 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Acceleron Pharma worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after buying an additional 566,522 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $32,815,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 694.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 272,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,893,000 after purchasing an additional 237,807 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,138,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,365,000 after purchasing an additional 90,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 30,698.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 86,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of XLRN opened at $131.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $146.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.28.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

