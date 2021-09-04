DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 14,500 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of WD-40 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDFC stock opened at $237.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $183.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $22,744,419.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

