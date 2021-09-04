DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 227,000 Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.73% of Amalgamated Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAL opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $491.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

