DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Zai Lab by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zai Lab by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $145.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $1,301,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,340 shares of company stock valued at $43,442,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

