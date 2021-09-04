DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.27% of LTC Properties worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,710,000 after acquiring an additional 195,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC opened at $34.57 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.61%.

LTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.