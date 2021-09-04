DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,107 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 887.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $104.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

