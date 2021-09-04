DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 104.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $169.23 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.42 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

