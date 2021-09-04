DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.62 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after buying an additional 1,566,873 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,267,000 after buying an additional 1,110,599 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,771,000 after buying an additional 1,042,233 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,278,000 after buying an additional 808,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after buying an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRU opened at $124.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

