DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Shares of ARE opened at $208.42 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.45 and its 200-day moving average is $182.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 329,597 shares in the company, valued at $65,925,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

