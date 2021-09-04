DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $148.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

