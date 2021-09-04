DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 50.6% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $300,454.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,202,678 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $54.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 188.03 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

