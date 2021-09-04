DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,335,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,561,000 after purchasing an additional 839,167 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,445,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,708 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

