DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,535 shares of company stock worth $5,201,698 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALB opened at $241.86 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $248.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.15.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

