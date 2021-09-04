DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 190,551 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,551 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of B2Gold worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 18.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 14.6% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.22.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

