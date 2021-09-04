DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,688 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,719,000 after purchasing an additional 146,124 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,190. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

