DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 6,779 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,866 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.