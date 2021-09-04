DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.30% of SunOpta worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 156.1% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 676.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 377.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 742,575 shares during the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

In other news, insider Barend Reijn sold 17,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $231,597.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,109.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,532 shares of company stock worth $523,018. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.