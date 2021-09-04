DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,360 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 467,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 47,859 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

