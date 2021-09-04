DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $70.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

