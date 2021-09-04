DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of 2U worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 527,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 95,107 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 2U by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 2U by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $37.16 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,763 shares of company stock worth $3,444,249. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.