DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 16,221 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,221 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OGE opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

