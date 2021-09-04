DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,351 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,810 shares of company stock valued at $306,433 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

