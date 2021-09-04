DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 26,593 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,593 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,430 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Catalent by 9.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83,883 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 10.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,599,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,786,000 after purchasing an additional 239,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $140.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $140.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.04 and a 200-day moving average of $111.58. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

