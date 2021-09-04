DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,928 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $254,589,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.