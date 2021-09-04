DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,380 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,746,000 after acquiring an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,438,000 after acquiring an additional 357,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,509,000 after acquiring an additional 207,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 44.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

