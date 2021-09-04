DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 175,814 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Marriott International by 17.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 189.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Truist increased their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.71. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.