Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.51 Million

Analysts expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce sales of $111.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.80 million and the lowest is $110.20 million. Denny’s posted sales of $71.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $411.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $415.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $454.64 million, with estimates ranging from $446.70 million to $463.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Denny’s by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,621 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,143,000 after buying an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 112,412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 17,986 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.78. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

