Dent (DENT) Price Up 7.7% This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Dent has a total market cap of $666.53 million and approximately $86.12 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dent Profile

DENT is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

