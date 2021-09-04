Depth Token Trading 30.5% Lower This Week (DEP)

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Depth Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. Depth Token has a total market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $100,999.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00059554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00121176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.33 or 0.00797667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048016 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Depth Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.