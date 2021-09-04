Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires New Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,541 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.4% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.23 and a 200 day moving average of $138.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

