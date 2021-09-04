Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,584 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

NYSE GM opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

