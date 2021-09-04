Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.9% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 31.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 79,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

