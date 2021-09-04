Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases Shares of 36,309 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.6% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

