Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes $3.11 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,874.79 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,667.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,384.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

