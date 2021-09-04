Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.06

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €18.06 ($21.25) and traded as low as €17.93 ($21.09). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €17.95 ($21.12), with a volume of 4,090,215 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06.

About Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

