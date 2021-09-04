DEX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,304.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One DEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DEX has a market capitalization of $452,442.53 and approximately $1,304.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00122975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00172411 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

