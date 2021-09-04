DFI.Money Trading Up 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for $5,492.30 or 0.11001855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $211.98 million and approximately $76.85 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DFI.Money Coin Profile

YFII is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

