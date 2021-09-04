dForce Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.29 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. dForce has a market cap of $21.10 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00059835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00120138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.14 or 0.00800328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00047666 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

