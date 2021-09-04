DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $40,238.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $231.50 or 0.00461414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00065036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00155125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00186370 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.51 or 0.07815990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,105.01 or 0.99864654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.97 or 0.00994493 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.