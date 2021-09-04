Digital Insurance Token Trading 12.6% Higher This Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $527.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.07 or 0.00607968 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

