Digital Reserve Currency Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $74,602.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014476 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.17 or 0.00487837 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001183 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000780 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

